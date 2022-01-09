For Bob’s Burgers fans, the wait for the theatrical movie has been quite a lengthy one. The movie was originally announced in 2017 with a planned release for 2020, but the merger between Disney and Fox has meant the latter company’s movies have been in a strange state of limbo. There would be few or no updates at all for the next few years, but at this summer’s Comic-Con, creator Loren Bouchard promised the Belcher family would still be coming to theaters.



Though we’re s till without a trailer, we at least now know what the movie will be about. Over on 20th Century Studios’ website, the page for the movie promises a “musical-comedy-mystery adventure” for Bob (H. John Benjamin), Linda (John Roberts), and their deranged children Tina (Dan Mintz), Louise (Kristen Schaal), and Gene (Eugene Mirman). The synopsis is as follows:

The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.﻿

Sounds like a pretty good story for the Belchers, one that’ll hopefully be worth the full length theatrical release. The Belchers are no stranger to outlandish adventures, and from the description, it sounds like it’ll be up there with some of the series’ best episodes. The most exciting thing about the movie will of course be the music; the show has a history of some pretty good jams, from short earworms to more extravagant numbers, and it’ll be interesting to see what Bouchard and 20th Century Animation do with a larger budget.

Along with the Belcher family and Bob’s best friend Teddy (Larry Murphy), the voice cast includes Sam Seder as Hugo the Health Inspector, plus Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain in undisclosed roles. (Presumably, they’ll be voicing Felix Fischoeder, Calvin Fischoeder, and Courtney Wheeler, their respective characters from the show .) What remains to be seen is if Bob’s frenemy Jimmy Pesto will pop up in the film ; his actor Jay Johnston was fired from the show last month for his alle ged involvement in the January 6 capitol riots. Pesto has been confirmed to not appear at all during the show’s current 12th season, but according to Benjamin, the film began voicework during the late summer of 2020.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is expected to release in theaters on May 27.

