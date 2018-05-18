Illustration: M. C. Escher (Digital Commonwealth)

If you’re not already familiar with the works of illustrator Maurits Cornelis Escher (better known as M.C. Escher) through jigsaw puzzles or poster sales at your local college, now’s the time to experience the artist’s reality-bending pieces. The Boston Public Library has digitized and shared its entire collection of 88 Escher prints, including many of his most recognizable, but impossible, architectural illusions.

The library’s collection comes courtesy of a prolific Boston collector named John D. Merriam who starting giving away his Escher pieces in the early ‘80s, but gifted his remaining collection to the library upon his death in 1994. The online gallery it has created lets you browse and study each piece, with the ability to zoom in and appreciate the minute details of Escher’s work. But you’ll probably just spend your time hunting for new desktop wallpaper.

[Digital Commonwealth via Twitter]