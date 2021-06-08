Bryan Fuller Is Remaking Stephen King Killer Car Classic Christine

Christine is revving up her evil engines once again. Image : Sony Pictures

Like many of us, filmmaker Bryan Fuller is a huge fan of author Stephen King. Unlike many of us though, he going to turn that passion into actual content. He’s going to make a new movie based on the King novel Christine.

Advertisement

Originally published in 1983, Christine is about a shy, young man named Arnie who buys a beat-up old car named Christine. As he restores it, Arnie realizes the car has a mind of its own—an evil mind—and it begins to change him and the people around him. John Carpenter adapted the novel into a movie the same year which has since become a cult favorite.

Fuller, best known for his work on Hannibal, Heroes, and Star Trek: Discovery, will write and direct this new version of the story for Sony Pictures and Blumhouse. What changes he might make are still a mystery, but according to Deadline, which broke the story, it will remain set in the 1980s.

Usually, that would be the end of this story but there’s a fun little tangent in this case because Fuller spoke at length about his feelings for both the book and movie Christine on a podcast just a few months ago. Back in December, he appeared on King-centric podcast the Kingcast to specifically talk about his interpretations of Christine. When do you ever get to hear a filmmaker talk about what would become his next project for 90 minutes straight? One has to imagine there are some hints and clues for what he has planned laid out there.

No word on when Christine might rev those engines back up, or if it’ll definitely happen, but the combo of King, Fuller, and Blum sure sounds good.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.