Netflix has the power! After years of development hell at Sony, a new live-action Masters of the Universe movie has moved over to the streamer with plans to shoot this summer. Kyle Allen, currently seen in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, will play He-Man/Prince Adam, working with directors t he Nee Brothers (The Lost City) from a screenplay by the Nees and David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

“We’ve always been inspired by the fantastical world of Eternia,” producers Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch said in a statement. “This movie has been 14 years in the making for us and our partners and we are so excited to tell an entirely new story for Masters of the Universe with the Nee Brothers and Dave Callaham for Mattel and Netflix and share it with a global audience.”

That this film would make its way to Netflix makes so much sense. The streamer has really embraced the world of Masters of the Universe in the last year, launching two new animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. So the company must see that there are fans ready and waiting to see these character in live action.

“Masters of the Universe is an iconic property that shaped the imaginations of an entire generation of kids with the message of becoming the best version of yourself,” said Robbie Brenner, executive producer of Mattel Films . “With our partners at Netflix, we look forward to showing audiences that anything can happen in Eternia. We are continuing to unlock this global franchise in new ways, and we can’t wait to see Kyle battle it out with Skeletor in this epic live-action saga.”

And yes, this is the project that previously had Noah Centineo attached, with projected release dates going all the way back to 2019. Now, finally, it seems Netflix is going to bring it across the finish line.

