This year’s fire season is already off to a grueling start in New Mexico, as the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire became the state’s largest wildfire in history earlier this month. The separate fires began in early April and had combined into one larger fire by the middle of that month, fueled by dry conditions and harsh winds.

Among the destruction wrought by the nearly 486-square-mile fire (currently, the largest fire burning in the country), there’s a tiny bit of good news. Firefighters working on the fire in mountains to the east of Santa Fe rescued a very cute baby elk, which they nicknamed, adorably, Cinder.