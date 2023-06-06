The Brave and the Bold

According to a new report from One Take News, Andy Muschietti (The Flash) has been hired to direct The Brave and the Bold for DC Studios.

Hocus Pocus 3

During a recent interview with The New York Times, Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, confirmed the company is moving forward with a third Hocus Pocus movie.

Suitable Flesh

Deadline reports RLJE Films and Shudder have acquired the distribution rights to Suitable Flesh, a film adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s The Thing on the Doorstep starring Heather Graham from director Joe Lynch (Mayhem). Adapted for the screen by Dennis Paoli (Re-Animator), the story follows “psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby (Heather Graham), who becomes obsessed with helping a young patient suffering from an extreme personality disorder.” However, “her desire to help leads her into dark occult danger as she tries to escape a horrific fate.” Judah Lewis, Barbara Crampton, Bruce Davison, and Johnathon Schaech are additionally attached to co-star.

The Flash

Both Barry Allens meet a retired Bruce Wayne in a new clip from The Flash.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Meanwhile, the cast and crew of Rise of the Beasts discuss the Maximals in a new featurette.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | “Meet the Maximals” Featurette

Relatedly, the music video for the film’s exclusive Chinese theme song— “Fighting Side-By-Side” by GAI—is now available to stream on Youtube.

GAI周延《比肩而战》《变形金刚：超能勇士崛起》中文主题曲电影 MV

Bird Box Barcelona

Netflix has released a full trailer for Bird Box Barcelona, available to stream this July 14.

Bird Box Barcelona | Official Teaser | Netflix

The Out-Laws

Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin play a pair of high-tech thieves called “The Ghost Bandits” in the trailer for The Out-Laws, a zany Netflix comedy co-starring Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery, Blake Anderson, Lauren Lapkus and Laci Mosley.

The Out-Laws | Official Trailer | Netflix

Restore Point

We also have a trailer for Restore Point, a Czech sci-fi film about a detective investigating industrial sabotage in a future where murder victims can be brought back to life if they had the foresight to back up their memories in the last 48 hours.

BOD OBNOVY - teaser trailer - v kinách v septembri 2023

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal

Finally, Edred finds his homeland destroyed in a clip from this week’s episode of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal | Sneak Peek! The Heart Of Kings | Adult Swim UK 🇬🇧