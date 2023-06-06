James Gunn might have found a director for one of his upcoming DC superhero movies. Disney’s ready to put the cauldron back on the fire for a third Hocus Pocus movie. Meet the Transformers who have disguised themselves as giant prehistoric animals in a new Rise of the Beasts featurette. All that and more, now that spoilers are here!

Companion

Deadline reports Harvey Guillén, Megan Suri, and Lukas Gage have joined the cast of Zach Cregger’s upcoming sci-fi thriller, Companion. Details on the plot, however, are still under wraps.

Captain America: Brave New World

The subtitle of the fourth Captain America movie has changed from New World Order to Brave New World. In celebration, this behind-the-scenes photo from the film was released, where star Anthony Mackie tries to explain to co-star Harrison Ford what a computer is.

Blue Beetle

In a new Instagram post, Becky G (Power Rangers) revealed she will lend her voice to Khaji-Da, the entity that controls the Scarab bonded to Jaime Reyes in Blue Beetle.

The Brave and the Bold

According to a new report from One Take News, Andy Muschietti (The Flash) has been hired to direct The Brave and the Bold for DC Studios.

Hocus Pocus 3

During a recent interview with The New York Times, Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, confirmed the company is moving forward with a third Hocus Pocus movie.

Suitable Flesh

Deadline reports RLJE Films and Shudder have acquired the distribution rights to Suitable Flesh, a film adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s The Thing on the Doorstep starring Heather Graham from director Joe Lynch (Mayhem). Adapted for the screen by Dennis Paoli (Re-Animator), the story follows “psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby (Heather Graham), who becomes obsessed with helping a young patient suffering from an extreme personality disorder.” However, “her desire to help leads her into dark occult danger as she tries to escape a horrific fate.” Judah Lewis, Barbara Crampton, Bruce Davison, and Johnathon Schaech are additionally attached to co-star.

The Flash

Both Barry Allens meet a retired Bruce Wayne in a new clip from The Flash.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Meanwhile, the cast and crew of Rise of the Beasts discuss the Maximals in a new featurette.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | “Meet the Maximals” Featurette

Relatedly, the music video for the film’s exclusive Chinese theme song— “Fighting Side-By-Side” by GAI—is now available to stream on Youtube.

GAI周延《比肩而战》《变形金刚：超能勇士崛起》中文主题曲电影 MV

Bird Box Barcelona

Netflix has released a full trailer for Bird Box Barcelona, available to stream this July 14.

Bird Box Barcelona | Official Teaser | Netflix

The Out-Laws

Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin play a pair of high-tech thieves called “The Ghost Bandits” in the trailer for The Out-Laws, a zany Netflix comedy co-starring Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery, Blake Anderson, Lauren Lapkus and Laci Mosley.

The Out-Laws | Official Trailer | Netflix

Restore Point

We also have a trailer for Restore Point, a Czech sci-fi film about a detective investigating industrial sabotage in a future where murder victims can be brought back to life if they had the foresight to back up their memories in the last 48 hours.

BOD OBNOVY - teaser trailer - v kinách v septembri 2023

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal

Finally, Edred finds his homeland destroyed in a clip from this week’s episode of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.