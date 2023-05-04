Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Honored at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Movies

Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Honored at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

The late, great Princess Leia actress got her star on Star Wars Day, with Mark Hamill, C-3PO, R2-D2, and her daughter Billie Lourd in attendance.

By
Germain Lussier
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Billie Lourd and Mark Hamill help give Carrie Fisher a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Billie Lourd and Mark Hamill help give Carrie Fisher a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)

Star Wars Day, May 4, always brings with it lots of fun activities. This year, though, the Star Wars galaxy centered on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, CA—where Princess Leia herself, Carrie Fisher, was finally given a star on the iconic Walk of Fame.

Fisher sadly passed away in 2016, so the posthumous honors were handled mostly by Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd, who joined her mom in the Star Wars universe in recent years, as well as Mark Hamill, who played Princess Leia’s brother Luke Skywalker in the saga. The pair got to share one last scene together in 2016's Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Lourd (who wore a Princess Leia dress) and Hamill were joined by Lourd’s father Bryan Lourd as well as Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Force Awakens and Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams, and others. Droids C-3PO and R2-D2 were also there. Hamill’s speech focused on Fisher’s upbeat personality, with sentiments such as “She wouldn’t want us to be sad. She’d want us to have fun.” Lourd was a bit more emotional and sprinkled glitter on the star, in honor of Fisher’s love of glitter.

Fans who want to visit the star can find it on the south side of Hollywood Blvd., between Orange and Highland, in front of the Jimmy Kimmel Live theater. In this slideshow, you can see more images from the event.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Lourd and a photo of her mom

Lourd and a photo of her mom

Image for article titled Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Honored at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Lourd throwing glitter

Lourd throwing glitter

Image for article titled Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Honored at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

These are the droids she’s looking for

These are the droids she’s looking for

Image for article titled Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Honored at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Better look at the Leia dress

Better look at the Leia dress

Image for article titled Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Honored at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Close up on the star

Close up on the star

Image for article titled Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Honored at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Hamill’s speech

Hamill’s speech

Image for article titled Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Honored at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Hamill looking suave

Hamill looking suave

Image for article titled Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Honored at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

The star revealed

The star revealed

Image for article titled Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Honored at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

A happy daughter

A happy daughter

Image for article titled Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Honored at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Lourd and Hamill

Lourd and Hamill

Image for article titled Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Honored at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

A beautiful tribute

A beautiful tribute

Image for article titled Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Honored at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Lourd’s speech

Lourd’s speech

Image for article titled Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Honored at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Close up on Lourd

Close up on Lourd

Image for article titled Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Honored at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Lourd and her father

Lourd and her father

Image for article titled Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Honored at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

We miss you, Carrie.

We miss you, Carrie.

Image for article titled Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Honored at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)
Advertisement

17 / 17