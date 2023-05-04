It’s funny that May 4 has become the official Star Wars day, b ecause if you follow movies, television, and pop culture, every day is basically a Star Wars day. It’s one of the most popular franchises in the world and we all talk about it so much that, on a day like May 4, maybe you want something different.

We’ve got just the thing. A Finnish photographer who goes by the name Truupperi has given io9 permission to share some of their incredible Star Wars-themed photography. Truupperi uses a mix of bought and custom figures, along with custom backgrounds, to recreate some of your favorite scenes— and bring to life some you didn’t know you wanted.

And then Truupperi gets cheeky. They’ll sneak in characters from other franchises, like Marvel or Alien, and make them look perfectly at home in Star Wars. It’s a lot of fun. We’ve got a t on of photos to click through here; for more work by Truupperi, you can visit their Instagram.