Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4

Toys and Collectibles

Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4

Finnish photographer Truupperi uses custom figures and backgrounds to create beautiful (and funny) images.

By
Germain Lussier
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi

It’s funny that May 4 has become the official Star Wars day, because if you follow movies, television, and pop culture, every day is basically a Star Wars day. It’s one of the most popular franchises in the world and we all talk about it so much that, on a day like May 4, maybe you want something different.

We’ve got just the thing. A Finnish photographer who goes by the name Truupperi has given io9 permission to share some of their incredible Star Wars-themed photography. Truupperi uses a mix of bought and custom figures, along with custom backgrounds, to recreate some of your favorite scenes—and bring to life some you didn’t know you wanted.

And then Truupperi gets cheeky. They’ll sneak in characters from other franchises, like Marvel or Alien, and make them look perfectly at home in Star Wars. It’s a lot of fun. We’ve got a ton of photos to click through here; for more work by Truupperi, you can visit their Instagram.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 26

Boba and Luke team up

Boba and Luke team up

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 26

A Bib Meeting

A Bib Meeting

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 26

Ahsoka and Grogu

Ahsoka and Grogu

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 26

Luke kicks butt

Luke kicks butt

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 26

Who is that masked man?

Who is that masked man?

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi

It’s Deadpool!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 26

We love Yakface

We love Yakface

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 26

Pool and Boba

Pool and Boba

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 26

Fennic and Boba see a Jedi

Fennic and Boba see a Jedi

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 26

An iconic Scene

An iconic Scene

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 26

Obi and Eopie

Obi and Eopie

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 26

Singing for a drink

Singing for a drink

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 26

Cal Meets Vader

Cal Meets Vader

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 26

Ahsoka showdown

Ahsoka showdown

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 26

R5 and Mouse

R5 and Mouse

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 26

Ewok party

Ewok party

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 26

Indy and Ewoks

Indy and Ewoks

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 26

Mandalorians meet

Mandalorians meet

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 26

Wrong cave, Mando

Wrong cave, Mando

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 26

Cantina tales

Cantina tales

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 26

Mara and Luke

Mara and Luke

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 26

Tuskens

Tuskens

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 26

Scouting

Scouting

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 26

Waiting on Hoth

Waiting on Hoth

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 26

Dead

Dead

Image for article titled Enjoy These Incredible Star Wars Toy Photos for May 4
Image: Truupperi
Advertisement

26 / 26