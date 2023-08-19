Here Are the Top AI Stories You Missed This Week

If you’re behind on what’s happening with the robot uprising, have no fear. Here’s a quick look at some of the weirdest and wildest artificial intelligence news from the past week. Also, don’t forget to check out our weekly AI write-up, which will go into more detail on this same topic.
The New York Times is Considering Suing OpenAI
The New York Times is reportedly mulling a lawsuit against OpenAI for copyright infringements. If the Times does sue the AI startup, it could cause big problems for the business.
Meta’s Planning to Release a Code Generating Bot
Meta is planning to launch an open source “Code Llama” that can help software devs during their daily work flows.
WokeGPT
A recent study appears to show that ChatGPT has a liberal bias. The study revealed a “significant and systematic political bias toward the Democrats in the U.S., [leftist president] Lula in Brazil, and the Labour Party in the U.K..”
An Anti-Piracy Group Just Nuked a Massive AI Training Dataset
This week, an anti-piracy group decided to take down Books3, a large text repository frequently used to train AI models. This is bad news for AI vendors who may have wanted to use the database to train their algorithms.
A Novel New Use for AI: Banning Books
A school district in Iowa seems to have found an unusual (bought maybe predictable?) use for AI: selecting books to ban.
Listen to Werner Herzog Read AI Poetry
You heard us. Listen to it. LISTEN. You better do it. You will never be the same.
Google is Using AI to Summarize News Articles
Google rolled out an update to its Search Generative Experience feature this week that creates summaries for long news articles.
The Associated Press Releases New Guidelines for AI Use in Newsrooms
The news industry has been trying to figure out how to deal with the potentially disruptive impact of generative AI. This week, the Associated Press rolled out new guidelines for how artificial intelligence should be used in its newsrooms and AI vendors are probably not too pleased. Among other new rules, the AP has effectively banned the use of ChatGPT and other AI in the creation of publishable content.