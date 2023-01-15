Chucky and Reginald the Vampire Get New Seasons from SyFy

You can’t keep a good serial killer doll down. NBCUniversal has renewed its slasher series Chucky for a third season due to come out later this fall . Created by original Child Play screenwriter Don Mancini, the show has been getting positive reviews since its debut in 2021, and we here at io9 said the second contained one of our favorite TV moments of 2022.

“ The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we’re delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three,” wrote Mancini in a press release. This news has made Chucky very happy. [...] See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever.”

Chucky Season 3 Coming Fall 2023

Additionally, SyFy granted a second season order to its comedy horror series Reginald the Vampire. Based on Jonny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire novels, the show stars Jacob Batalon as a regular dude turned into a bloodsucker, which sends ripples among the town he lives in, which is populated by vampires . While we haven’t been covering the show, it’s good that it seems to have found an audience, and that SyFy is letting it grow. (The network is generally good about that, but hey, TV is sort of going through things at the moment.)

Wrote showrunner Harley Peyton, “The only thing better than getting the opportunity to make a season of television with Syfy is to get the opportunity to do it again. All of us — cast and crew, writers, producers — can hardly wait.” H owever, unlike Chucky’s third season, Reginald season two doesn’t have a release window for fans to look forward to.

Reginald the Vampire Season 2 Teaser

