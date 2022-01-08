Stories about aliens living among us are nothing new, but Syfy’s Resident Alien series still managed to charm viewers when it premiered last year. Based on Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse’s Dark Horse comics, Alan Tudyk plays the titular alien Harry Vanderspeigle, who’s been moonlighting as a doctor ever since he crash-landed on Earth. While his aim in the first season was on getting picked up by his fellow aliens and wiping out Earth in the process, spending time with the people of Patience, Colorado touched his heart enough for him to have a change of heart and spare the planet.

But as the trailer for the upcoming season two shows us, Harry’s decision has come with some consequences, primarily in that his people are now coming to Earth to finish the job. Naturally, Harry’s very much against that and wants to protect the planet, particularly Sara Tomko’s Asta and Judah Prehn’s Max. And if that means the rest of the planet becomes ashes...well, at least he can say he tried, even got to see New York before it got blown to hell.

Advertisement

Not having watched any Resident Alien up to this point, this trailer makes the show look like a lot of fun and pretty funny. (“You think I got Willy Wonka tattooed on my ass like it’s a chocolate factory?”) Plus, it looks like the perfect show for a weirdo like Alan Tudyk. He’s always been a reliably funny actor with a lot of range (particularly with his voice work), and it’s nice to see him take center stage after being the supporting character in so many other shows.

Resident Alien’s second season will premiere on Syfy and USA on January 26, with guest stars including Linda Hamilton and Alex Borstein.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

