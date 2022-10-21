Despite claiming the title of the world’s bastion of freedom, the U.S. doesn’t always feel so free. It’s no secret that government and corporate surveillance in this country has gotten a little out of hand in recent years—and, according to some studies, Americans consistently rank as some of the world’s most surveilled people. One study published last year showed that America actually ranks #2 in surveillance globally—and another from several years back found that several U.S. cities ranked as some of the most spied upon in the world. Thankfully, China is still beating us overall—for the time being. But that’s not really saying much, since China is an authoritarian technocracy with little regard for the civil liberties that American are ostensibly owed.

We decided to compile a list of cities where you’re probably being watched by security cameras most of, if not all of, the time. Most of the data comes from a study done last year by tech outlet Comparitech, which compiled data on the number of CCTV cameras per city in the U.S. You can check out their full report for more granular details. Anyway, read on and despair!