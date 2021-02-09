CNN Offers Free Live TV Stream of Trump's Second Impeachment Trial

Former president and current white supremacist Donald Trump, a man responsible for the deaths of roughly 400,000 Americans to covid-19, is seen in a file photo from 2018. Photo : Win McNamee ( Getty Images )

CNN is dropping its paywall on live video so that anyone with an internet connection can watch the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump this week in the U.S. Senate. Make that the second impeachment trial, if we want to be precise.



The impeachment trial in the Senate officially begins at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but most news networks, including CNN, will have plenty of coverage in the hours leading up to the start of the trial in order to get viewers caught up on what’s at stake.

If CNN isn’t your preferred choice to watch Trump’s comeuppance for inciting a terrorist riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, there are plenty of other ways to watch online. And we’ve got them for you below, from YouTube to Facebook, and more.

CNN

CNN will have live streaming video available of the impeachment trial on the CNN.com homepage, on CNNgo, via CNN.com/go on desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and on CNNgo apps on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, and Roku.

Normally all of those options require a cable TV subscription sign-in, but that won’t be necessary starting at noon ET/9:00 a.m. PT today until 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT , running for seven hours every day until Saturday, February 13.

YouTube



NBC News has a livestream on YouTube .



has a livestream on PBS Newshour has a livestream on YouTube .

has a livestream on The Washington Post has a livestream on YouTube .

has a livestream on And even Fox News, the longtime pro-Trump propaganda channel, has a livestream on YouTube



Facebook

PBS Newshour has a livestream on Facebook .

has a livestream on . ABC News has a livestream on Facebook

has a livestream on And NBC News has a livestream on Facebook

Reuters

Reuters TV has options for watching the returns on devices like your iPad, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.

You can watch Reuters TV on iOS Android



on And you can also watch Reuters TV on Roku Fire TV

Yes, we’re all sick and tired of Trump and would rather see him go away forever. But his actions on January 6 must be punished in some way to dissuade future aspiring fascists from trying anything similar.

Five people died on January 6 after Trump incited a riot in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Will Senate Republicans finally hold Trump accountable? We’re not going to hold our breath on that one.