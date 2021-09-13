Audiences are still several months away from meeting our new big-screen Batman, Catwoman, Riddler, and Penguin—but one already has a spin-off in the works. Variety reports that Colin Farrell, who plays Oswald Cobblepot aka the Penguin in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman, has been approached to reprise the role in a spin-off series for HBO Max. No deal has been set yet but reports are that Lauren LeFranc (Impulse, Chuck, Agents of SHIELD) may be writing the script. The Batman director Matt Reeves and producer Dylan Clark will executive produce. If it happens. Which it may not. But there are talks.

The show would supposedly follow the Penguin’s rise to power in the criminal underworld of Gotham, which makes it sound like a prequel to the upcoming film. That is, of course, unless this version of the Penguin is not quite the supervillain fans know from the comics and other movies. Or maybe it’s a sequel. To be fair, we don’t know a lot about how the villains will be portrayed in Reeves’ upcoming film, just that it takes place early in Batman’s career when he’s still finding his way.

The Batman is still set to open in March 2022 with Robert Pattinson playing the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Paul Dano as the Riddler. And while many other DC characters are coming to the big screen and HBO Max in the coming years, this specific Batman universe already has another spinoff in the works: Reeves and Clark are also prepping a show centered in the Gotham City Police Department in this world.

So, what do you think? Will movie star Colin Farrell bite and go do a streaming show on the Penguin? Do you want to see a streaming show on the Penguin? If so, prequel or sequel? Let us know below.

