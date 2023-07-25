San Diego Comic-Con 2023 is officially in the books and it was a weird one. For the first time in years, Hollywood’s presence didn’t dominate the event, thanks to studios failing to meet the demands of striking writers and actors. And so, when that big shining star goes away, what happens? Does SDCC just die? Or does the light extend to other places and make everything brighter?

We’re happy to report it was the latter . This year’s Comic-Con was one of the best in years. Crowded, of course. But jovial. Without the stress of getting into a handful of panels, people spread out and did different things. More comics, more games, more interactive activations. It just felt like a more complete, old-school Comic-Con.

Was it perfect though? Of course not. What follows are the winners, and a few los ers, of San Diego Comic-Con 2023.