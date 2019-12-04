Craigslist Finally Gets an Official App

Craigslist has long been a staple of the internet since it first launched in 1995—but surprisingly, it hasn’t had an official app in the decade or so since the smartphone era began. Well, that’s all changed. You can now find the official, free app for iOS.

Like the website, the mobile app is extremely simple—no frills, bells, or whistles. The app’s overall design mimics the website as well, meaning its mostly just text and a clean interface. As you’d imagine, that makes the app extremely fast and easy to load. There’s also a post tab that streamlines posting straight from your phone. Not that making a Craigslist post was ever hard, but the app does make the process a lot smoother.

Advertisement

Even the app’s description is the bare minimum. One could say it reads like a haiku or at least some sort of Hemingway-esque musing on internet life.

craigslist - The original online classifieds. Established 1995. Find jobs. Hire employees. Post your resume. Offer your skills/services. Buy & sell cars, trucks, boats, RVs, motorcycles, trailers, auto parts. Offer your services, locate contractors, find short term gigs and odd jobs. Buy & sell furniture, household items, electronics, computers, clothing, bikes, art, any and all kinds of used items. Activity partners, artists & musicians, pets for rehoming, local events. Save your favorite postings for later, save searches, set search alerts. Post, edit, renew your own ads.

Right now, the app ranks No. 14 in the App Store’s shopping category and has an overall 4.6 out of 5 star rating from 63 reviews. Not too shabby considering version 1.0 dropped just yesterday. It’s only mildly surprising that the launch has been so quiet. The site stealthily launched beta testing for the official app on its website an indeterminate time ago, though it’s not that easy to find the link on the main site. Although a search in the Google Play Store only turns up third-party apps at the moment, you can find a link to the Android beta test here.

[9to5 Mac]