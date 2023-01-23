How Does Daisy Ridley Feel About Rey Being a Palpatine?

The year is 2023 and, yes, we’re still talking about the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Specifically, the disconnect between Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi and J.J. Abrams’ The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker. Star Daisy Ridley has a new movie at Sundance and there, she was asked what she thought about the reveal that her character, Rey, was the grandchild of Emperor Palpatine, especially when so much was made of her potentially being “no one.”

“Well, J.J. [Abrams] was the one who was like, she is of no one, so it wasn’t just The Last Jedi where that was the message,” Ridley said to Rolling Stone. “What was interesting about the last one, for me, was that you can be a hero and not come from anywhere or you can be a hero and come from literally the worst person in the universe. You’re not your parents, you’re not your grandparents, you’re not your bloodline and you’re not the generations before you. So, I always was like, sure. But it’s beyond my pay grade. I say the words, do the thing. I do love the version of, you can be anyone you want to be, but I also love the version where you can rectify wrongs and can’t help what you’re born into.”

On the surface, this is a very diplomatic answer. She doesn’t lay blame or take a side. She just provides perspective on how every interpretation of the film’s events can be seen. Which, while neutral, is the right answer. Because there is no answer. Once the movies are out, they no longer belong to the filmmakers, they belong to the fans. So if you hate that Rey was Rey Palpatine, that’s fine. If you love it, that’s fine. If you have a more complex thought on it, that’s fine too. Ridley just seems to be open to whatever, and that’s the right answer.

Do you still care about all of this? Are you over it? Let us know below.

