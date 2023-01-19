14 Awesome-Sounding Genre Films Coming to Sundance 2023

The 2023 movie season kicks into high gear this week with the start of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Each year, Sundance is where many of the big, buzzy, independent films start their journeys to either box office success or critical glory—and, with the festival now being both digital and in-person, audiences everywhere can participate.

Sundance might be best known for its dramatic fare (like last year’s best picture winner, Coda, which premiered there), but it’s also a great place to discover excellent horror, sci-fi, and other genre films. That’s where io9 comes in. In the past, the festival was the proving ground for films like Saw, The Blair Witch Project, Donnie Darko, 28 Days Later, The Descent, and Primer. Last year, After Yang, Something in the Dirt, Brian and Charles, and Resurrection all premiered at the festival.

So, odds are, this year includes some new genre classics. It’s time to see the contenders and, if you want to watch them for yourself, the festival runs from January 19-29 both in Park City, Utah and online. Get more info right here and click through to see the films.