The Sundance Film Festival has a long tradition of debuting movies that make an impact —including genre hits like Saw, The Blair Witch Project, Donnie Darko, 28 Days Later, The Descent, and Primer. So each year, we keep an eye on what’s playing, hoping to find the next big breakout . W ith the 2022 program recently announced, we’ve zeroed in on 19 sci-fi, horror, and fantasy films we think could be those exciting discoveries Sundance was built on.



The 2022 Sundance Film Festival takes place from January 20-30, both in person and virtually, and io9 will be covering it. Here are the film s we’ re super intrigued by, presented in alphabetical order .