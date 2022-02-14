Ken Watanabe has joined Gareth Edward’s next sci-fi adventure. Walking Dead anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead adds a former Cowboy Bebop star. Plus, Rob Zombie just keeps on teasing The Munsters, and AMC gives us a tiny taste of its Interview with a Vampire. Spoilers, away!



True Love

Due to scheduling conflicts, Deadline reports Ken Watanabe has replaced Benedict Wong in True Love, Gareth Edwards’ upcoming sci-fi film “set in the near future.” Details on the story and Watanabe’s character are both currently under wraps.

Upgrade

Deadline also reports Amblin has secured the film rights to Upgrade, the upcoming sci-fi/thriller from author Blake Crouch in which “a brother and sister, both unwittingly enhanced with genetically engineered upgrades, square off against each other in a dangerous battle of conflicting schemes to save humanity from itself.”

Daredevil

In conversation with THR, Charlie Cox revealed he knows “a little bit” about the future of Daredevil (and possibly Wilson Fisk) in the MCU.

Look, I don’t have any idea what anyone’s plans are at this stage, but I presume there’s more for [both D’Onofrio and myself] to do. I know a little bit — not a huge amount — but a little bit. I am imagining, I am hoping, that our worlds will collide again because the stuff we’ve done in the past was tremendous fun to do, and he’s such an incredible actor. We have to start every conversation with, ‘What do you know?’ because you have to be careful. It’s really exciting.

The Munsters

Rob Zombie has our first look at Lost’s Jorge Garcia as Floop, “Dr. Wolfgang’s hunchback assistant and Herman Munsters’ best buddy.”

ATTENTION! ☠️ CASTING NEWS! 🦇 Straight from the set of THE MUNSTERS in beautiful downtown Budapest is this exclusive shot JORGE GARCIA @pronouncedhorhay as FLOOP - Dr. Wolfgang’s hunchback assistant and Herman Munsters best buddy. 👍🏼 I am sure you all remember Jorge as Hurley from smash hit LOST or perhaps from Hawaii Five-O as Jerry Ortega or from Adam Sandler’s The Ridiculous 6. 🎃 #themunsters #jorgegarcia #robzombie #sherimoonzombie #jeffdanielphillips #danielroebuck #richardbrake #catherineschell #sylvestermccoy

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

A new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 commercial includes more Dr. Robotnik home invasion footage.

Tales of the Walking Dead

Variety now reports Cowboy Bebop’s Daniella Pineda will also star in an episode of the upcoming Walking Dead anthology series.

Untitled Norman Reedus/Jim Henson Project

Speaking of, Variety additionally reports Norman Reedus has teamed with The Jim Henson Company for an undisclosed live-action fantasy series said to focus on “an entirely new universe of characters” co-created by Brian and Wendy Froud.

Quantum Leap

Deadline reports Helen Shaver has been hired to both direct and executive produce the pilot episode of the upcoming Quantum Leap reboot.

Loki

During a recent Q&A with Wired, Owen Wilson answered “I think we’re gonna start filming that pretty soon” when asked if he returns as Mobius in Loki season two.

Russian Doll

Entertainment Weekly has our first visual evidence of Russian Doll season two.

Ghosts

Thorfinn has night terrors in the synopsis for “Thorapy, ” the March 3 episode of Ghosts.

When Sam and Jay have the ghosts bunk together to free up rooms for guests at the B&B, they learn that Thorfinn has been having night terrors, which inspires Sam to enlist a therapist to help him. Also, Isaac makes a big, personal revelation after he’s compelled to seduce his new roommate, Hetty, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, March 3 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+

Astrid and Lilly Save the World

A new viral dance is secretly a monster in the synopsis for “One Rib” — this week’s episode of Astrid and Lilly Save the World.

Astrid and Lilly feel excluded when everyone does a new viral dance, until they learn it’s a monster.

Interview With the Vampire

Finally, a 2022 trailer for AMC+ includes our first look at Interview With the Vampire: The Series.

