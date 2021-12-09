Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop ended on something of an interesting cliffhanger with its first season, but from the sounds of things, the recently released show’s luck has run out.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has decided to cancel Cowboy Bebop after its first and seemingly only series. Never one to explain precisely why it chooses to bring projects to an end, Netflix has not given a reason as to why Cowboy Bebop got the axe, but it stands to reason that the cancellation had something to do with the show’s lackluster reception with both fans and critics alike.
News of the Netflix series’ end comes hot on the tails of new images from Titan Comics’ upcoming series inspired both by the original Cowboy Bebop anime and the Netflix show. While the comics seemed like it might be a tie-in meant to bridge the gaps between Cowboy Bebop’s first and second seasons, it’s looking like now the book’s going to be one of our last looks at this universe.
Cowboy Bebop is now streaming on Netflix.
- This New Empire Strikes Back Set Footage Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today
- The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Says He Doesn’t Want to Take His Helmet Off Too Much
- It’ll Cost $6,000 to Star Wars LARP With Your Family at Disney World
- The Many Looks of Ahsoka Tano
- Star Wars: Visions Gets It
- Breaking Down Star Wars: The High Republic—Old Jedi, New Tech, and Fascinating Connections
- A Brief Guide to the Long, Ever-Changing History of How Star Wars Has Portrayed Mandalorians
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge—The 77 Most Fascinating Things We Learned on Our Trip
- The Weird History Behind Darth Vader’s Castle
- The 35 Best Star Wars Moments of the Disney Era
- New Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge VR Is Here: Easter Eggs, Action, and the Force
Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.