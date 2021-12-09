Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop ended on something of an interesting cliffhanger with its first season, but from the sounds of things, the recently released show’s luck has run out.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has decided to cancel Cowboy Bebop after its first and seemingly only series. Never one to explain precisely why it chooses to bring projects to an end, Netflix has not given a reason as to why Cowboy Bebop got the axe, but it stands to reason that the cancellation had something to do with the show’s lackluster reception with both fans and critics alike.

News of the Netflix series’ end comes hot on the tails of new images from Titan Comics’ upcoming series inspired both by the original Cowboy Bebop anime and the Netflix show. While the comics seemed like it might be a tie-in meant to bridge the gaps between Cowboy Bebop’s first and second seasons, it’s looking like now the book’s going to be one of our last looks at this universe.

Cowboy Bebop is now streaming on Netflix.

