Tenet’s John David Washington is teaming up with Gareth Edwards for a mysterious new sci-fi project. Get a teasery new look at the characters of The Green Knight. Black Lightning prepares for its finale. Plus, what’s coming on The Flash, and F9 teases, well, carnage. To me, my spoilers!



True Love

Deadline reports John David Washington will star in Gareth Edward’s True Love, a project only described as a “near future sci-fi story.” Details on his character are not available at this time.

Secret Headquarters

Deadline also reports Owen Wilson will star in Secret Headquarters, a “high concept family action movie” from Project Power directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. Based on an original screenplay by Christopher Yost (Thor: Ragnarok, The Mandalorian) the story concerns “a kid who discovers the secret headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home and must defend it with his group of friends when villains attack.” Jerry Bruckheimer is attached to produce.

My Best Friend’s Exorcism

THR has word Chris Lowell (GLOW) will star alongside Elsie Fisher and Amiah Miller in the upcoming film adaptation of Grady Hendrix‘s novel, My Best Friend’s Exorcism.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Dave Bautista stated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is “probably going to be the end of Drax” in a recent interview with Digital Spy.

I don’t think they’re very interested, or it doesn’t fit into the way they have things mapped out. But other than that, no. I mean, as far as my obligations, I’ve got Guardians 3, and that’s probably going to be the end of Drax.

Renfield

Appearing as a guest on Kevin Smith’s Fat Man Beyond podcast, Robert Kirkman described Universal’s solo Renfield movie as a “fun, extremely violent comedy.”

We’re doing this cool movie for Universal that’s a focus on Renfield. It’s a story about him being Dracula’s henchman and how shitty a job that is. It’s a fun, extremely violent comedy because I’ve got a crutch, and it’s violence.

Orphan: First Kill

Meanwhile, Brent Bell appeared as a guest on Bloody-Disgusting’s Boo Crew Podcast to discuss the “childlike” yet “extremely violent” tone of the upcoming Orphan prequel starring Isabelle Fuhrman as Esther.

The movie has a very childlike quality in some ways, but it’s also extremely violent at other times. Because she’s a violent psychopath. The movie is turning out just awesome. [Esther] is this very romantic person who so much wants love and then when she doesn’t get it, a different side of her comes out. And it’s brutal. So the movie really plays both of those sides really well. So it has a really big heart for her, but it also has a real… super dark side. We’re right in the final stages of finishing the movie.

The Green Knight

There are five new character posters for A24's The Green Knight.

Photo : A24

Photo : A24

Photo : A24

Photo : A24

Photo : A24

F9

A new F9 featurette hypes the film’s “car-nage.”

Paper Girls

Ali Wong has joined the cast of Amazon’s Paper Girls adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang ’s comic as “Adult” Erin — “the woman the show’s 12-year-old Erin (Riley Lai Nelet) grows up to become. When the two Erins finally come face-to-face, they are forced to confront the gap between their childhood hopes, dreams, ambitions and the reality of their grown-up life.” [THR]

Hello Tomorrow!

Billy Crudup will star in Hello Tomorrow!, a 10-episode half-hour dramedy at Apple TV+. Written and created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, the story concerns “a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares” in a retro-future world. Crudup plays Jack, “a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.” [Spoiler TV]

Unknown

Deadline also has word Craig Macneill and Clay Chapman (The Boy) are developing Unknown at Amazon, “a psychological horror anthology series that plunges into the corners of the American landscape, probing the intersection of folklore and our bloody history of true crime.”

Moon Knight

A photo of Ethan Hawke on the alleged set of Marvel’s Moon Knight has surfaced.

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends cause the Cuban Missile Crisis, those scamps, in the synopsis for “Bay of Squids” airing May 23.

FOLLOWING ORDERS - The Legends are shocked when Rory (Dominc Purcell) takes command and manages to find the location of an important Alien, but he also lands them in the middle of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Ava (Jes Macallan) is eager to question the Alien, but they must steal it back from the Cubans and Russians who think it is bio-warfare sent by the Americans. The team makes the decision to split up, leaving Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) to work together to stop a nuclear disaster alongside JFK while Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) tries to leverage his newfound friendship to stop Castro from starting a war. Meanwhile, with Spooner’s (Lisseth Chavez) help, Rory makes an unlikely deal that could lead him on a solo mission to find Sara (Caity Lotz). Adam Tsekham, Olivia Swann and Matt Ryan also star. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer (604). Original airdate 5/23/2021.

Black Lightning

Black Lightning draws to a close in the synopsis for “The Book of Resurrection: Chapter Two: Closure” airing May 24.

BLACK LIGHTNING” SERIES FINALE - After four seasons, the game-changing, relevant and electrifying series comes to an end. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, Jordan Calloway and Chantal Thuy star. The episode was written by Charles D. Holland and directed by Salim Akil (#413). Original airdate 5/24/2021

The Flash

Barry and Iris team up to prevent the destruction of Central City in the synopsis for “Family Matters, Part 2" directed by Chad Lowe.

TEAMWORK - Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) come together to try and stop a dangerous force from destroying Central City. Chad Lowe directed the episode with story by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza and teleplay by Thomas Pound (#711). Original airdate 5/25/2021

Relatedly, here’s a super dramatic trailer for next week’s episode.

Superman & Lois

Meanwhile, Jordan struggles with a new superpower in the synopsis for “Man of Steel” directed by David Ramsey.

DAVID RAMSEY DIRECTS THE EPISODE - Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) struggles to help Jordan (Alex Garfin) who is grappling with a new power. Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) enlists Clark’s help which leads to a surprise encounter. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jordan Elsass, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette and Wole Parks also star. (#107). The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Jai Jamison. Original airdate 5/25/2021.

My Hero Academia

Finally, Adult Swim has released a trailer for the fifth season of My Hero Academia’s TV broadcast.

