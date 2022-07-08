Residents of Los Angeles and San Francisco each have awesome pop culture art shows to visit this weekend— b ut if you don’t live in those cities, io9 is bringing the shows to you, right here, right now.

The first is called “ 4x4 Etc. ,” the latest collaboration between artists Dave Perillo and Tom Whalen. We’ve covered the concept in the past, where each artist creates four- inch by four- inch prints, usually in sets of two, of characters that go together. It opens at 7 p.m. July 9 at Gallery 1988, 7308 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA, and remains on display through July 23. The first seven slides in this slideshow are all brand new, exclusives pieces from the show featuring pieces from Back to the Future, Flash Gordon, Jurassic Park, Superman, and more.

Up the coast a bit, Spoke Art is opening a new show called “ Sugoi!”, and it’s a tribute to Japanese animation. We’re talking Dragon Ball Z, we’re talking Studio Ghibli, Akira, Mobile Suit Gundam, you name it. It opens at 3 p.m. on July 9 and runs through July 30 at 816 Sutter Street, San Francisco. You’ll find a selection of pieces from that show after the ones from “ 4x4.”

For more on the Los Angeles show, click here. For more on the San Fransiscio show, click here. And click the arrow to see all the images.