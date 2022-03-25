Mandy’s Panos Cosmatos is working on a new fantasy nightmare with A24. J.K. Simmons talks about being a dad for Batgirl. Jensen Ackles teases the infamous comic book moment coming to The Boys’ third season. Plus, more Moon Knight footage, and MST3K prepares for its next season. To me, my spoilers!



Advertisement

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

David Dastmalchian has confirmed to Screen Rant he will not be reprising his role as Kurt Goreshter in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania.

It doesn’t look like it... But that’s okay. I know they’re making something incredible. I can’t wait to see what Peyton [Reed] does next. He’s one of my favorite directors... He’s been so busy. I have tried to stay in touch, but he’s making an incredible film right now.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

In a since-deleted Tweet captured by Comic Book, costume designer Ruth E. Carter confirmed filming has wrapped on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

We are done! #finishline #andthatsthetruthruth #blackpantherwakandaforever.”

Nekrokosm

THR reports Mandy director Panos Cosmatos will team with A24 and screenwriter Maegan Houang on Nekrokosm, a “phantasmagorical fantasy nightmare” said to be “set deep within a strange galaxy where two lovers are torn apart as they try to survive a malevolent invasion.”

Batgirl

In conversation with AFrame, J.K. Simmons stated Batgirl will explore Commissioner Gordon’s role as a father:

The tiny role that Commissioner Gordon played in Justice League was very businesslike and very, ‘Let’s see if we can stave off the end of the world!’ What appealed to me about this movie was from Jim Gordon’s point of voice, it’s really more a story about him as a guy and as a father and not just about the guy who’s turning on the Bat Signal and trying to keep the citizens of Gotham safe-although that’s obviously also a part of the story. But it was a chance to delve into a different aspect of the character.

Advertisement

Odd Taxi: In the Woods

The official Odd Taxi Twitter page has shared a trailer for the movie coming to Japan this spring.

Advertisement

The Tale of King Crab

An outcast in 19th century Italy is certain a king crab will lead him to buried treasure in the English-language trailer for The Tale of King Crab.

Chucky

Deadline has confirmed that Jennifer Tilly will return as Tiffany in the second season of Chucky at Syfy and USA.

Advertisement

Are You Afraid of the Dark? - Ghost Island

Deadline reports Nickelodeon has ordered Ghost Island, a third season of its Are You Afraid of the Dark? revival following “new characters who think they are attending a ‘fun’ vacation on a resort island.” The latest season stars Telci Huynh, Conor Sherry, Luca Padovan, Dior Goodjohn, Chance Hurstfield and Julian Curtis as Stanley Crane, “the hotel manager at the island resort.”

Advertisement

HexVet

Nickelodeon has also reportedly ordered an animated series based on Sam Davies’ graphic novel series, HexVet, about a pair of budding veterinarians who work exclusively on supernatural animals. [Comic Book]

Advertisement

Archive 81

Deadline also reports Netflix has canceled Archive 81 after one season.

The Boys

Jensen Ackles discussed filming the upcoming “Herogasm” episode of The Boys during a recent panel at SXSW.

I think everybody knows that they somehow managed to tackle Herogasm this season. How they did that I will not say, but...holy sh-t. I’ll give you just a little story. I walked on set, not to say that I was in that particular scene or whatever, but I was working that day and I walked up to our camera operator who was eating a sandwich outside of set, he had his mask down. He was eating a sandwich, he had this really troubled look on his face and I said ‘hey man, what’s going on? How’s it going in there?’ and he goes, ‘Man, I’ve seen some sh-t today!’ And I was just like ‘Oh, Oh no!’ So yeah, good times.

Advertisement

The Flash

Barry and Chester have a plan to stop this mysterious “Black Flame” character in the synopsis for “Resurrection,” airing April 13.

WHISPERS AND SCREAMS – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) may have found a way to stop the “Black Flame” from hurting anyone else meanwhile Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) decides to handle a situation on her own, possibly putting more innocent lives in danger. Emily Palizzi directed the episode written by Greg Beeman.

Advertisement

[Comic Book]

Riverdale

Percival plans to rid Riverdale of gangs in the synopsis for “The Serpent Queen’s Gambit” airing April 10.

PERCIVAL MAKES HIS MOVE — After suspecting that Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) is about to make a big play, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) warn their friends about his potential threat to the town. Meanwhile, Toni (Vanessa Morgan) also finds herself a target after Percival announces his plans to rid the town of gangs, including the Serpents. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes her move against Archie, Betty and Jughead. Camila Mendes, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Danielle Iman (#609). Original airdate 4/10/2022.

Advertisement

[KSiteTV]

Charmed

Maggie goes to anger management in the synopsis for “The Tallyman Cometh” airing April 15.

SING ME A SONG – When a mysterious package arrives on the doorstep of Vera Manor, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) must turn to Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) to try and stop the Tallyman’s (guest star Jed Rees) deadliest attack yet. Meanwhile, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) is forced to do court-ordered “anger management” with a very unorthodox therapist. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Keesha Sharp directed the episode written by Sidney Quashie (#406). Original airdate 4/15/2022

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Legacies

Hope battles for her very soul in the synopsis for “Everything That Can Be Lost May Also Be Found” airing April 14.

ALWAYS AND FOREVER – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) continues to be swirled in confusion and fighting her humanity, which results in her seeing the people who mean the most to her: Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt), Marcel (guest star Charles Michael Davis), Kol (guest star Nathaniel Buzolic), and Freya (guest star Riley Voelkel). Kaleb (Chris Lee) wants to introduce Cleo (Omono Okojie) to his world, including those who had the most profound influence on his path. Meanwhile, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) devises a plan to get in someone’s good graces. The episode was written and directed by Brett Matthews (#411). Original airdate 4/14/2022.

Advertisement

[KSiteTV]

Astrid and Lilly Save the World

Astrid and Lilly’s first season draws to a close in the synopsis for “Guts.”

Astrid and Lilly go head-to-head with the big bad and try to save the world.

[Spoiler TV]

Outlander

Claire and Jamie attend a Loyalist event in Wilmington in the synopsis for the fifth episode of Outlander’s sixth season, “Give Me Liberty. ”

Claire and Jamie experience the rising tensions in the colonies when they attend a Loyalist event in Wilmington in honor of the Scottish heroine Flora MacDonald.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Moon Knight

Steven Grant is “really jazzed” for the first season of Moon Knight in a new TV spot.

Mystery Science Theater 3000

Finally, Mystery Science Theater 3000 has released a trailer for its thirteenth season coming exclusively to The Gizmoplex—a dedicated MST3K streaming service.

Banner art by Jim Cook