It’s been some time since we got to see the bloody, audacious world of The Boys. (Well, in live action, at least.) Fortunately, season three is just a couple months away, and the first trailer makes it clear that things are about to get somehow even more wild for the sorta heroes and absolute villains of Amazon’s beloved super series.



After the last season ended with Hughie (Jack Quaid) opting to take on the Vought Corporation and the Seven through politics rather than comical murder, the new season will show his attempts at making that a reality. But getting out of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the Boys’ violent shadow will be easier said than done, as the antiheroes are still taking aim at Vought in the best way they know how and aren’t keen on letting Hughie leave their sight just yet. On the plus side, Butcher’s managed to acquire heat vision now, which should even the playing field against Homelander (Anthony Starr) and the rest of the Seven to some extent.

It all looks exactly as hilarious and comically absurd as you’d expect from the series at this point, from A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) pulling a Kendall Jenner to a musical number and Kumiko (Karen Fukahara) using a US flag-colored dildo for what’s probably not its intended use. (Surprisingly, I did not have watching Chace Crawford look at an octopus while he has sex on my docket for the day.) For fans of Supernatural, there’s also some joy in seeing Jensen Ackles turn up as Soldier Boy, this universe’s version of Captain America who presumably cherishes freedom with all his heart and doesn’t care about how many men, women, and children he’s gotta kill to get it. Hopefully, Soldier manages to do what Dean Winchester couldn’t and avoid nails.

The Boys will debut its first three episodes of season three on June 3, with a new episode every week afterwards.

