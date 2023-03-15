In Tim Burton’s original Batman movie, as the caped crusader makes a dramatic rescue of Vicki Vale and escapes using his grapnel gun, the Joker wonders aloud, “where does he get those wonderful toys?” A question we finally have an answer to as Spin Master debuts several of its toys for the upcoming DC Comics movie The Flash.

The collection includes plenty of Flash and Batman figures, but also some of the Dark Knight’s best toys, including the Batwing, and a new RC Batmobile that’s as much a display piece for kidult collectors as it is a toy that can race down the streets of Gotham City, or down the hallway towards the living room. Check them out!