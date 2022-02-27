DC Comics loves itself some silly genre AUs . If recent stories like “Batman, but death metal ” or the upcoming “Justice League, but dinosaurs ” pitch didn’t sound kick ass enough for you, then maybe this will: DC Mech, a miniseries that can best be described as “Get in the mech, Justice League.”



Revealed at the ComicsPro retailer convention, DC Mech is an upcoming miniseries set in a universe where Darkseid and his forces from Apokolips are set to invade Earth. As the tagline says, “Justice gets an upgrade,” and the only way to stop the invasion is for earth’s mightiest heroes to get their Pacific Rim on. W riter Kenny Porter (Superman: Man of Tomorrow) and artist Baldemar Rivas (Unearth, Robins) will bring the story to life, with Porter admitting straight up that he wrote this story because he is a massive nerd, particularly for mech stories like Evangelion and Robotech. “I grew up reading DC Comics and watching any anime that I could get my hands on that featured giant robots,” said Porter to IGN. “I wanted to write a story that got both the DC fan and the mecha fan in me excited, and I assure you, I went all out with both aspects.”

Porter and editor Dave Wieglosz approached Rivas, and the artist immediately wanted to make sure the mech designs would be as faithful to the genre as possible. It was both important to make each mech unique and also give them elements that say something about their specific pilot. Using Batman as an example, the aim was to make the mech both capable of stealth and have an absurd array of gadgets at its disposal, just like how the hero is in the main DC universe. (The mech even has a cape, which is absurd, but great.) “I want these mechs to feel at home in the DC Universe and introduce something new and exciting, but familiar.”

Seeing superheroes like the Flash and Wonder Woman in giant ass mechs sounds like a good time, and Porter teased some interesting things in store for the series. “We aren’t holding anything back,” he said, promising new takes on beloved characters and their relationships. “I can’t wait for people to read it.”

DC Mech will begin with issue 1, releasing on July 22.

