In the grand tradition of JLApe: Guerilla Warfare, the superheroes of the Justice League are about to make another transcendent transformation. In a title so good I’m kind of shocked it took someone this long to think of it, Jurassic League—starring the superheroes as anthropomorphic dinosaurs—is about to rock the prehistoric DC Comics universe.



Polygon, who broke the news, reports the six-issue limited series will be written by Daniel Warren Johnson and Juan Gedeon with both also handing the art (covers and interiors, respectively). The publisher’s official synopsis is as follows:

“You know the story: an infant escapes the destruction of its home planet and is deposited on Earth to be raised by human parents. A goddess from a lost city defends truth. A Tyrannosaurus rex dons the visage of a bat to strike fear into evildoers’ hearts. This heroic trinity, alongside a league of other super-powered dinosaurs, join forces to save a prehistoric Earth from the sinister machinations of Darkseid. Wait... what? Okay, maybe you don’t know the story. So join us and bear witness to a brand-new—yet older than time—adventure and experience the Justice League as you have never seen them before!”

The site also revealed some of the hero/dino hybrids that will star in the series: Superman will be a brachiosaurus, Batman an allosaurus (confirmed by Gedeon, despite the synopsis claiming he’s a T.Rex), Wonder Woman a triceratops, the Flash a velociraptor (naturally), and the Joker is a truly unsettling-looking dilophosaurus, which you can see if you head over to Polygon, along with some additional insights from Gedeon and Johnson. It’s all definitely worth a look, if only to see an extremely angry triceratops cosplaying as Wonder Woman.

“Jurassic League is all I want to draw: dinos and epic fights,” said Gedeon. “My own version of a ‘90s cartoon or videogame. Expect a story about survival, unity, and hope where the strong protect the weak in a world where danger lurks in every corner.” Frankly, I appreciate the honesty, and his enthusiasm has me even more excited for the comic, which will stomp its way to stores on May 10, 2022.

