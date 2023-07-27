Prepare yourselves for the power of the Scarab: in just a few weeks, DC Studios will see a newcomer arrive on the big screen in the form of fan- favorite comic book superhero Blue Beetle.



The upcoming live-action advenuture introduces Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, a young man who finds himself wrapped up in ancient powers to save the world as the Blue Beetle . Warner Bros. Pictures has released first looks at Blue Beetle merchandise drops from Funko, McFarlane Toys, and DC Shop ahead of the film’s August 18 opening .

