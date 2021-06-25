DC Super-Pets, Ranked

1) Titus the Regular Dog

Batman and Robin #4 Image : DC Comics

Although Batman had very much owned Ace the Bat-Hound in the Silver Age, when it came time to give the Dark Knight a new canine companion after Flashpoint, it was a Great Dane that Damian named Titus after Titus Andronicus, the Shakespeare play most infamous for its graphic and gratuitous violence. This is weird, but it also makes it even weirder that Bruce gave Titus to Damian because he wanted to teach his son how to empathize with and care for others. You see, Damian had been raised as a remorseless killer convinced of his own superiority by his mother Talia al Ghul, and Bruce was too emotionally stunted himself to do the job. Luckily, the plan worked and Titus has remained Damian’s emotional support animal, a member of the Bat-family, and a new League member, too.

And yes, five Super-Pets have tied for first place. They’re all the best. Sue me.



