Elliot is the more outgoing sister; she likes to drink, do drugs, and pick up random partners at dance clubs. She’s often seen eating and seems to genuinely relish talking with food shoved in her mouth. Beverly, meanwhile, is the twin who always has her hair pulled back—something that represents her more reserved personality, as well as giving the Dead Ringers viewer a handy way to tell the women apart. Elliot and her “baby sister” (a term of endearment that’s a callback to the Cronenberg film) also have different approaches to their medical careers: Elliot’s most at home in the lab conducting experiments that are as miraculous as they are dangerous (and illegal), while Beverly works directly with expectant mothers.

They couldn’t be more different as people, but their bond is worrisomely tight. Even in the earlier episodes, when things seem relatively “normal” for the Mantles, Dead Ringers drops hints that any threat to their symbiotic relationship could trigger an epic unraveling—and spawn some extremely dire consequences.