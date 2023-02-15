Deadpool 3 Has Found Itself a Mysterious New Foe

Ghostface goes running in a new look at Scream 6. John Wick: Chapter 4 is going to keep you sitting for a very long time. Colin Farrell’s Penguin series adds more to its cast. Plus, what’s coming on Outlander. To me, my spoilers!



Deadpool 3

Hot on the heels of joining the cast of Robert Egger’s Nosferatu, THR now reports Emma Corrin will also be playing the undisclosed “villain” of Deadpool 3.

Scooby-Doo and the Haunted High Rise

During a recent appearance on the Smash or Pass podcast (via Comic Book), animator Carolyn Gair revealed the follow- up to Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo! meant to reunite Mystery, Inc. with the Hex Girls has been canceled for tax purposes.

I think the Haunted High Rise was even funnier than the first, because we had the Hex Girls, and new songs, and we pulled out all the stops. We had motorcycle chases throughout the hallways. Joe called me and said, ‘Has the studio been in touch with you?’ And I said no. I think this was the beginning of October, and he said, ‘Oh, well somebody should be reaching out to you, I’m afraid it got shelved and it’s a financial decision and I think Warner Bros. is getting a tax credit for shelving it and canceling it, so it’s dead dead dead, I think because of the merger with Discovery.’ They just took a look at everything that was going to be going into streaming, everything that was going to be going into HBO Max, and just drew a red line through everything, figured out how much they spent. Do you know, the saddest part is it would’ve cost the same to shelve it as it would to make it, because it was already lock picture and in animation. That was another reason for them doing the two movies back-to-back because they had an animation studio they could be feeding work to. It seems so sad, since it’s already so close, but I do not understand the politics or how financial decisions at Warner Bros. get made, but I don’t think they’re going to resuscitate this. My producer keeps saying he doesn’t think it’s going to come back to life. But, maybe, who knows? It was locked picture, all dialogue, songs were recorded, it was ready for animation.

The Carolyn Gair Interview: Storyboard Artist on Trick or Treat & Director of Haunted High Rise

Cocaine Bear

A Pac-Man-inspired flash game is now available to play on the official Cocaine Bear website.

John Wick: Chapter 4

According to Collider, John Wick: Chapter 4 runs an eye-watering 169 minutes long .

M3GAN 2.0

In conversation with Empire Magazine, Jason Blum stated James Wan has “about seven different ideas” for the sequel to M3GAN.

He’s an idea machine, and as we were winding up the movie he had about seven different ideas of what the sequel could be.

Scream VI

IGN has a new image of Ghostface running amok in Scream VI.

The Penguin

Deadline reports Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, and Rhenzy Feliz have joined the cast of The Penguin in undisclosed roles.

Quantum Leap

TV Line also has word Brandon Routh will guest-star on the February 27 episode of Quantum Leap as Adison’s father, Commander Alexander Augustine, in an episode “set during war games in 1989.”

Poker Face

According to Spoiler TV, Poker Face has been officially renewed for a second season at Peacock.

Star Trek: Picard

During a recent interview with Comic Book, showrunner Terry Matalas stated Worf is now “a samurai” for the Klingon Empire in Star Trek: Picard season three.

I tell the story of when I told LeVar [Burton] his whole arc when I got to him. Then, and I can’t spoil it for you, but there’s a key moment towards the end of the season, we were on a Zoom and I looked up and he was crying. And then I started to cry, and I’m like, as a fan, what is happening here? It’s extraordinary. Everything from Worf, crafting Worf, [Michael Dorn]’s like, ‘I do not see Worf as part of Federation anymore. I don’t see him as part of the Klingon Empire.’ And I said, ‘I kind of see him as a samurai.’ And he’s like, ‘I see him as a samurai too.’ And I’m like, ‘What if he has a sword on his back?’ And he’s like, ‘That sounds cool.’ I mean, that’s just great. You get to geek out and create with your heroes, people I grew up watching. There’s really nothing better than that.

La Brea

Spoiler TV has synopses for “The Journey,” the two-part episode of La Brea airing February 28.

02/28/2023 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : Gavin leads his family toward a new way home, but each step inches everyone closer toward his devastating vision of Eve’s death. Levi, ostracized from the others, is given a chance at redemption when an old foe proposes a deal. 02/28/2023 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : With Gavin on the verge of dying, Eve and her family make a desperate attempt to set things right … even as an unexpected twist threatens to tear them apart forever. Veronica reveals a secret that sends her relationship with Lucas into jeopardy.

Dead Ringers

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Rachel Weisz as the Mantle twins in the upcoming Dead Ringers series at Amazon.

Outlander

Finally, Starz has released the opening title sequence for the seventh season of Outlander, premiering this summer.

Outlander - Season 7 - Opening Title Sequence

