Even More Deadpool 3 Rumors Tease a Surprising Guest Star

Hellboy: The Crooked Man has found a new home. Get a look at the return of Fear the Walking Dead. Plus, what’s coming on American Horror Story: Delicate, and the team behind The Crow reboot are hoping for a multimedia franchise. Spoilers go!



Deadpool 3

According to entertainment insider Daniel Richtman’s Patreon page (via Comic Book Movie), Daniel Radcliffe will play an unspecified “secret role” in Deadpool 3.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man

Deadline reports Ketchup Entertainment—the company that released Robert Rodriguez’s latest film, Hypnotic—has acquired the rights to Brian Taylor’s Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

The Crow

Speaking with Deadline, The Crow producer Sam Pressman stated the upcoming remake could potentially launch its own multimedia franchise.

The Crow has been a very central and integral part of our company and I’m really proud of the progress and the work that has been done. I think the movie is just going to blow people away. Our partners want to approach it in a very 360 way, whether it be video games, an animated series, or a universe, but it’s got this cosmic legacy that can expand beyond a singular story. We’re finally at a point where we can really explore those other avenues because it’s such a unique property in that it is not a studio film, it’s not a Marvel film — it’s kind of an anti-Marvel film. I have the highest hopes for that and I really love what [producer] Molly Hassell has done in pushing it up the hill and [director] Rupert Sanders is such a visionary.

Beetlejuice 2

In conversation with The Independent, Tim Burton alleged Beetlejuice 2 was “99 percent done” before production halted in light of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

I feel grateful we got what we got. Literally, it was a day and a half. We know what we have to do. It is 99 percent done.

Shawn Levy’s Star Wars

Relatedly, Shawn Levy confirmed to Collider the SAG-AFTRA strike also stalled production on his planned Star Wars movie.

We were just starting the process of developing my movie, and the writers’ strike happened. So we are in that holding pattern that so much of our industry is in.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, Part II

Hot on the heel’s of yesterday’s Owl reveal, IGN has our first look at Tigger in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, Part II. According to producer Scott Jeffrey, this interpretation of the character is “incredibly violent” and “loves to torture his victims before killing them.”

Saw X

Billy the Puppet features in a Jigsaw-themed game of Operation on a new motion poster for Saw X.

The End We Start From

Jodie Comer must raise a newborn amidst rising sea levels in the trailer for The End We Start From, co-starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Katherine Waterston and Mark Strong.

THE END WE START FROM Teaser Trailer (2023) Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Comer

The Jester

Elsewhere, a “malevolent being” stalks a pair of estranged sisters on Halloween night in the trailer for The Jester, coming to VOD this October 3.

The Jester (2023) Official Trailer

Fear the Walking Dead

Comic Book has photos and a synopsis for the second half of Fear the Walking Dead’s eighth season. Head over there to see the rest.

Now that Shrike and her influence are gone, Madison sets sights on transforming PADRE into the safe haven the old Stadium was meant to be. But in doing so the island becomes a target as well as a beacon as word of Madison and this land of resources spreads, attracting unwanted attention that puts PADRE back in peril and questions whether our heroes even deserve to save it.

Krapopolis

Spoiler TV also has photos from “Wife Swamp,” the third episode of Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis. More at the link.

American Horror Story: Delicate

Finally, expectant mother Emma Roberts discovers a voodoo doll in her own likeness in a new TV spot for American Horror Story: Delicate.

American Horror Story Season 12 “Pain” Promo (HD) AHS Delicate | Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts

