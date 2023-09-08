Another Old X-Men Star Could Return For Deadpool 3

Ahsoka drops a “new” poster for a returning Mandalorian star. Disney teases its new Goosebumps show. Netflix’s new Spy Kids movie gets an apocalyptic new trailer. Plus, what’s coming on Futurama and American Horror Story: Delicate. To me, my spoilers!



Deadpool 3

According to entertainment insider @DanielRPK, Liev Schreiber will reprise his role as Sabretooth in Deadpool 3.

The Crow

Deadline reports Lionsgate has signed an “eight figure deal” for the domestic rights to The Crow reboot starring Bill Skarsgård, FKA twigs and Danny Huston. The movie is expected to release sometime next year.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

According to a new listing on the AMC Theatres website, Five Nights at Freddy’s runs 1 hour and 50 minutes long.

Saw X

The Mayan Calendar becomes a deadly ripsaw on a new poster for Saw X— courtesy of Coming Soon.

Spy Kids: Armageddon

We can rest easy knowing the Spy Kids will return this September 22 on Netflix according to a new trailer for Armageddon.

Spy Kids: Armageddon | Official Trailer | Netflix

American Horror Story: Delicate

Anna prepares for awards season in the synopsis for “Rockabye,” the second episode of American Horror Story: Delicate.

It’s awards season and Anna is primed to be a major player in contention. After a frightening encounter convinces her that she’s being followed, she begins to question who she can trust. Written by Halley Feiffer; directed by Jennifer Lynch.

Archer

Lana monitors several missions from her new control room in the synopsis for “Mission Out of Control Room,” the seventh episode of Archer’s final season.

Lana monitors simultaneous missions in her state-of-the-art control room, but Archer and the gang experience technical difficulties. Written by Asha Michelle Wilson.

Futurama

Spoiler TV also has photos from “Zapp Gets Canceled,” this week’s episode of Futurama. Click through to see the rest.

When Zapp Brannigan is canceled for crude behavior, Leela takes over as captain of the Nimbus on a critical mission.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Carson Teva is the latest character to enjoy his own Star Wars: Ahsoka character poster. Much the same has enjoyed his identical The Mandalorian poster earlier this year.

Castlevania: Nocturne

Elsewhere, Coming Soon has a new poster for Castlevania: Nocturne, premiering this September 28 on Netflix.

Goosebumps

Disney+ has also released a teaser for its new Goosebumps series premiering October 13.

A Murder at the End of the World

Finally, a hacker must solve a murder at a remote mansion hosted by Clive Owen in the trailer for A Murder at the End of the World, a new limited series premiering this November on Hulu.

A Murder at the End of the World | Official Trailer | FX

