Deborah Chow, the director of the Disney+ show, Obi-Wan Kenobi, went on the Crew Call podcast to chat about the challenges that came alongside working on the limited series. She had just finished Mandalorian and Kenobi had gone through “numerous iterations” and passed through multiple hands before landing in her lap.

She says that while Kenobi was originally pitched as a standalone film, even by the time it got to her, as a limited series, it was always conceived as “one big story.” So it made sense that they would tap one director to lead all six episodes of the show. “This was a character journey for Obi-Wan,” Chow says. They focused a lot of attention on Revenge of the Sith, making sure that they got the nuanced characterization for Obi-Wan in the aftermath of Order 66.

Advertisement

Chow also revealed that they were submitting the finale episode for Emmy consideration. “The heart of the show is always going to be the scene between Hayden and Ewan with the cracked mask. That was everything the show was building to.” She also cited the character moments with Leia, stating that “the new journey” that Kenobi set the characters on was really important for her to set up.



Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

