Even dead, Luke Skywalker keeps finding his way back into Star Wars. It happened first in 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker when the deceased Jedi Master returned as a Force Ghost. In 2020, it happened again, this time as a younger, de-aged, CGI version on The Mandalorian. Finally, in 2022, Skywalker returned a third time, the most extensive yet, as that de-aged version on The Book of Boba Fett.

“It is unusual to see yourself like that,” actor Mark Hamill told Esquire about seeing a younger version of himself on the Disney+ shows. Also, he added, “It can’t be cheap.”

Advertisement

Luke’s appearances on the two Disney+ shows were the first time the character had been seen in that long period between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. And since Star Wars storytelling has only scratched the surface of what Luke did in that time, in books like Shadow of the Sith and in movie flashbacks, Hamill acknowledges it’s possible the character could return yet again.

“People say, ‘Oh, now you’re going to be able to do a whole series of Luke post-Return of the Jedi.’ I said, ‘I don’t think so,’” Hamill said. “First of all, they don’t need to tell those stories, but if they do, they could get an age-appropriate actor.” That last part is key because Lucasfilm has only recast major roles when the age difference is huge, such as with Leia and Luke on Obi-Wan Kenobi. If Hamill would hypothetically be okay with a young actor playing the character, you’d think others would be too.

Advertisement Advertisement

But that’s the past. As for the future of the character, after returning as a Force Ghost for Rey in The Rise of Skywalker, Esquire asked if he’d come back for the upcoming Rey movie. “One thing you learn working for Lucasfilm: everything is confidential,” Hamill said. “So, if I were involved, I wouldn’t be able to tell you. And if I were not involved, I wouldn’t be able to tell you. So, I don’t know. We’ll all find out together, I guess.”

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.