Emissary, Parts One and Two (Episodes 1 and 2)

A traumatized Commander Sisko questions his future in Starfleet while on a new assignment—one that thrusts him into a complicated web of relationships between the Federation, the recently liberated Bajorans, and a mysterious group of aliens who call a wormhole to another quadrant home.



From its antagonistic brushes with TNG icon Jean-Luc Picard to its exploration of a premise that is often left behind in a Star Trek story—what happens after a society is saved from oppression and upheaval?—this is an incredibly strong start to the show. It lets you know from the get- go Deep Space Nine is going to be a very different beast from its legendary predecessors.