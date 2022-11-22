Imagine a place where monsters live with robots. Where the pinkest, prettiest thing you’ve ever seen is right next to the darkest and most gruesome. A place where art, pop culture, and collectibles collide like asteroids into a planet. That place is the annual Designer Con, and it’s the coolest place you’ve ever been.

DCon, as attendees call it, took place last weekend at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, and like every year, I made sure to check it out. Two huge exhibit halls get filled up with all manner of artists and retailers, all of whom just have one thing in mind: this is cool. Of course, everyone has their own idea of what cool is, exactly, and that’s what makes Designer Con so amazing. There is literally something for everybody. Fan of t iki bars? There’s something for you. Super into Star Wars? There’s something for you. Like custom action figures mashing up the weirdest brands ever, but also candy? Yup, it’s got that too.

What follows are 21 images that barely even scratch the surface of the weird, interesting, exciting things you can see and buy at Designer Con. Plus they very much cater to my personal tastes. Nevertheless, it’s all super rad. Visit the Designer Con site for news on when it’s back next year.