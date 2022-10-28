Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the best toys, collectibles, and merch you may have missed. This week, Super7 gives The Simpsons’ Troy McClure the figure line he deserves, and rolls out the red carpet for a new line of highly-detailed and accessorized Star Trek: The Next Generation figures. Check it out!

Advertisement

Hasbro Star Wars: The Black Series Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber

The best reason to visit Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Walt Disney World is the collection of high-quality lightsaber replicas available in the gift shops, but slowly but steadily Disney has been making them available outside the parks, and Hasbro finally introduced a Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite electronic lightsaber to its Black Series lineup. Based on the saber Luke builds and wields in Return of the Jedi, the replica features an all-metal build, sound effects, and comes with two different swappable tips: one of which can accommodate a removable glowing blade. It’s available for pre-order from Hasbro Pulse for $279, with shipping expected in May of next year.

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off 10% off Wish A gift for literally everybody.

Gifts under $20, $10, and even $5. It’s Wish, the catch-all shop for all of the above. Buy at Wish Advertisement

Advertisement

Super7 The Simpsons ReAction Wave 2 Troy McClure Figures

One of the greatest movie stars to ever not exist, The Simpsons’ Troy McClure, voiced by the late, great Phil Hartman, is getting his own Super7 mini line as part of the company’s retro-tastic ReAction series. Each figure is based on one of McClure’s appearances in the educational short films that marked the latter years of his acting career; Fuzzy Bunny’s Guide to You-Know-What, Meat and You: Partners in Freedom, and Someone’s in the Kitchen With DNA. Each $20 figure includes a smaller sidekick figure, which is probably the only way you’re ever going to get a deep-cut Fuzzy Bunny figure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Medicom MAFEX RoboCop 2 Unmasked Figure

It always seemed like RoboCop’s upgrade from dull gray to shimmering iridescent armor in the second movie would have made the character easier for bad guys to spot, but we’re happy to stifle those questions because Medicom’s MAFEX RoboCop 2 figure is a true work of art, and finally features a licensed sculpted likeness of actor Peter Weller. The figure includes RoboCop’s iconic automatic blaster, as well as all the extra parts you’ll need to recreate the damaged version of the character from the sequel. For $75, with delivery expected in August of next year, we’re hoping an alternate helmeted version of the head will be eventually included too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

EastPoint Sports Nerf Laser Vision Laser Tag Game

Nerf hasn’t quite recaptured the appeal of the incredibly popular Laser Tag toy line of the ‘80s, but we’re glad it keeps trying, because sometimes you’re just not in the mood to be pelted with foam darts. This time the brand has partnered with EastPoint Sports for a $100 four-pack of new Laser Vision blasters that feature electronics to target opponents and register hits from them. The blasters work in daylight, and players can change how their blaster behaves, whether it fires single shots in quick succession, or as a rocket launcher that causes more damage with slower reloads. Each blaster also features iridescent decals that shine bright when viewed through each blaster’s illuminated scope, making targeting an opponent in the dark much easier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super7 Star Trek: The Next Generation Wave 1 Ultimates! Figures

Super7 already has an extensive line of Star Trek: TNG figures available through its ReAction line, but for those wanting more than basic articulation and questionable head sculpts, the company is also introducing the fancier Ultimates! TNG line starting with Commander Riker, Guinan, Lieutenant Commander Data, and... Locutus of Borg? We would have maybe preferred a Captain Picard or even a Lieutenant Commander Worf, but we guess we’ll take what we can get. Each seven-inch figure comes with swappable heads, hands, and various accessories like Data’s violin or Riker’s trombone, and all four are available for pre-order now for $55 each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Connect 4 Hoops Arcade Game

The simple challenge of Connect 4 has earned the game a place on board game shelves around the world, but what if getting four pieces in a row wasn’t so simple? EastPoint Sports has created a new variation of the game where instead of dropping your colored piece in the top of the vertical game board into the column where you want it to fall, you need to sink a specific basket to make your move. At $150, this basketball arcade version of Connect 4 requires more than a strategy and keeping one move ahead of your opponent—you’ll need hoop dreams, too.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.