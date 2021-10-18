Disney is apparently running a bit behind nowadays. The studio just announced that a slew of upcoming releases, mostly Marvel superhero films, have been pushed back a matter of months— b ut some of these announced movies have simply been taken off the schedule entirely.



Which Disney movies are delayed?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, previously dated on 3/25/22 moves to 5/6/22

Thor: Love and Thunder, previously dated on 5/6/22 moves to 7/8/22

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, previously dated on 7/8/22 moves to 11/11/22

Untitled Indiana Jones Movie, previously dated on 7/29/22 moves to 6/30/23

Untitled Disney Live-Action Movie, previously dated on 7/14/23 is removed from schedule

The Marvels, previously dated on 11/11/22 moves to 2/17/23

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, previously dated on 2/17/23 moves to 7/28/23

Untitled Marvel Movie, previously dated on 7/28/23 is removed from schedule

Untitled Marvel Movie, previously dated on 10/6/23 is removed from schedule

Untitled 20th-Century Movie previously dated on 10/20/23 is removed from schedule

Untitled Marvel Movie, previously dated on 11/10/23 moves to 11/3/2

Okay, let’s take a closer look here. Pushing Dr. Strange 2, Thor 4, Black Panther 2, and The Marvels isn’t a few months back isn’t that weird, especially when you remember that Marvel movies dominate the box office so outrageously that they make millions and millions of dollars whenever they’re released. Plus, if you take a look at those dates, these films are just getting the next Marvel movie slot behind them.



There could be countless reasons for the delay. Maybe Disney is hedging its bets a little in hopes that more people will get vaccinated and the box office will be more robust next spring. Maybe Multiverse of Madness is running a bit behind, and since we’re into the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 these films need to be released in a certain order, hence the delay.

I can’t speculate why Disney removed three Marvel films from the schedule, since only one of those slots was needed to give Quantumania a new home. But even if they’re off the table now, I feel pretty confident Marvel Studios will somehow manage to still give us at least two additional superhero films before the year is over.

However: d elaying the fifth Indiana Jones movie for over a year?! Harrison Ford is 79 years old right now! Get your shit together, Disney!

