Loki (Tom Hiddleston) works his magic in the new Disney+ series. Image : Disney

It looks like the God of Mischief may have pulled a new trick—this time on the Disney+ summer schedule. Disney has moved many of its upcoming original shows to Wednesdays instead of Fridays, a decision that comes after Loki (which streams on Wednesdays) had the streaming platform’s most successful series premiere yet. Hump Day is about to get a lot more entertaining.



In an emailed press release, Disney shared a look at July’s release schedule for Disney+ and Hulu. While current programs like Star Wars: The Bad Batch and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (that name will never not be weird) are sticking to their Friday release dates, all of July’s new shows look to have been moved to Wednesdays.

This starts with Monsters at Work, which has been moved from Friday, July 2 to Wednesday, July 7, followed by the Turner and Hooch TV reboot, which is now on July 21. The changes also bleed into August’s release schedule, with Short Circuit’s second season being shifted to August 4, when it was previously set to return on July 30. However, it looks like the movie schedule is remaining the same—for example, the long-awaited Black Widow is still set for July 9.

The latest Marvel show, Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, debuted on June 9 and quickly became t he most-watched show premiere in the streaming platform’s (admittedly short) history. It’s unclear whether Disney has changed things up in direct response to this success—we’ve reached out to Disney for comment—but it sure seems like more than a coincidence. It’s also uncertain what sort of impact this scheduling shift will have on Disney+ going forward. We’re still waiting for a release date for Marvel’s What If..., and there are upcoming shows like Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett and She-Hulk. Plus, there’s Briana Middleton, Josh Gad, and Luke Evans’ recently greenlit Beauty and the Beast prequel getting ready to enter production.

Loki just debuted the second episode of its six-episode arc, and you can check out our recap (including information about that reveal) here.