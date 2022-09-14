Fun and festive frights can be found at Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure during Halloween time, as well as at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Disney Parks recently invited io9 to attend both Halloween experiences on a tour filled with tricks and treats; we were delighted to discover that you can take part in the fun whether you are going with kids or are, ahem, a childless millennial.

So grab tickets if you can (Oogie Boogie Bash is sold out but tickets may pop up due to cancellations ), pick a costume, see spooky entertainment inspired by Coco and Hocus Pocus, and get as much candy as you can carry through the parks. If you can’t make it in person, scroll through for the next best thing.