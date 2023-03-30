It’s not every day you get to exclusively debut a brand new line of merchandise from a new Star Wars show— b ut today, the Force is with us. io9 is very excited to share products from Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, which debuts on Disney+ and Disney Jr. May 4.

The show follows a group of Jedi younglings in the High Republic era (making it one of the first High Republic projects that isn’t a book) as they traverse the galaxy on adventures, some of which are led by M aster Yoda himself. Other characters include Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and, most importantly, Nubs. Nubs is a beyond adorable new creature, in addition to being a powerful up-and-coming Jedi.

You’ll see lots and lots of him, and his fellow younglings, in the following images, which reveal brand-new products from Lego, Mattel, Hasbro, and shopDisney.