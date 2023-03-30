All the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Merch You Can Shake a Lightsaber At

All the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Merch You Can Shake a Lightsaber At

io9 has the exclusive reveal of new Star Wars merch from Lego, Mattel, Hasbro and shopDisney.

Germain Lussier
Image for article titled All the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Merch You Can Shake a Lightsaber At
Image: Disney

It’s not every day you get to exclusively debut a brand new line of merchandise from a new Star Wars showbut today, the Force is with us. io9 is very excited to share products from Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, which debuts on Disney+ and Disney Jr. May 4.

The show follows a group of Jedi younglings in the High Republic era (making it one of the first High Republic projects that isn’t a book) as they traverse the galaxy on adventures, some of which are led by Master Yoda himself. Other characters include Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and, most importantly, Nubs. Nubs is a beyond adorable new creature, in addition to being a powerful up-and-coming Jedi.

You’ll see lots and lots of him, and his fellow younglings, in the following images, which reveal brand-new products from Lego, Mattel, Hasbro, and shopDisney.

Lego’s Tenoo Jedi Temple

Image for article titled All the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Merch You Can Shake a Lightsaber At
Image: Disney

This set will debut June 1.

Lego’s Tenoo Jedi Temple

Image for article titled All the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Merch You Can Shake a Lightsaber At
Image: Disney

Out of the box.

Mattel’s Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Basic Plush Assortment

Image for article titled All the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Merch You Can Shake a Lightsaber At
Image: Disney

All three sold separately for $13. Out this summer.

Mattel’s Kai Brightstar Plush

Image for article titled All the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Merch You Can Shake a Lightsaber At
Image: Disney

Retails for $13. Out this summer.

Mattel’s Lys Solay Plush

Image for article titled All the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Merch You Can Shake a Lightsaber At
Image: Disney

Retails for $13. Out this summer.

Mattel’s Nubs Plush

Image for article titled All the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Merch You Can Shake a Lightsaber At
Image: Disney

Retails for $13. Out this summer.

Hasbro’s Kai Brightstar and Taborr Pop-Up Lightsaber Duel

Image for article titled All the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Merch You Can Shake a Lightsaber At
Image: Disney

Retails for $28. Out this summer.

Hasbro’s Kai Brightstar and Taborr Pop-Up Lightsaber Duel

Image for article titled All the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Merch You Can Shake a Lightsaber At
Image: Disney

Retails for $28. Out this summer.

Hasbro’s Lys Solay and Training Droid Pop-Up Lightsaber Duel

Image for article titled All the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Merch You Can Shake a Lightsaber At
Image: Disney

Retails for $28. Out this summer.

Hasbro’s Lys Solay and Training Droid Pop-Up Lightsaber Duel

Image for article titled All the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Merch You Can Shake a Lightsaber At
Image: Disney

Retails for $28. Out this summer.

Jedi Pilot Kai

Image for article titled All the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Merch You Can Shake a Lightsaber At
Image: Disney

Retails for $15. Out this summer.

Jedi Pilot Nubs

Image for article titled All the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Merch You Can Shake a Lightsaber At
Image: Disney

Retails for $15. Out this summer.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures T-Shirt

Image for article titled All the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Merch You Can Shake a Lightsaber At
Image: Disney

Coming soon to Disney theme parks and shopDisney.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures T-Shirt

Image for article titled All the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Merch You Can Shake a Lightsaber At
Image: Disney

Coming soon to Disney theme parks and shopDisney.

ShopDisney Nubs Backpack

Image for article titled All the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Merch You Can Shake a Lightsaber At
Image: Disney

Coming soon to Disney theme parks and shopDisney.

ShopDisney Nubs Backpack and Plush

Image for article titled All the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Merch You Can Shake a Lightsaber At
Image: Disney

Coming soon to Disney theme parks and shopDisney.

ShopDisney Nubs Plush

Image for article titled All the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Merch You Can Shake a Lightsaber At
Image: Disney

Coming soon to Disney theme parks and shopDisney.

