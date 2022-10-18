So you’ve put off buying a Halloween costume and it’s now suddenly party season—don’t worry, Funko has you covered. Here’s the company’s line of Pop-inspired masks that can save the day if you’re looking to complete those Stranger Things or Hocus Pocus looks. There’s even more from Disney and DC to piece together some last minute DIY costumes.
So you’ve put off buying a Halloween costume and it’s now suddenly party season—don’t worry, Funko has you covered. Here’s the company’s line of Pop-inspired masks that can save the day if you’re looking to complete those Stranger Things or Hocus Pocus looks. There’s even more from Disney and DC to piece together some last minute DIY costumes.
2 / 18
Stranger Things Demogorgon
Stranger Things Demogorgon
3 / 18
Stranger Things Eleven
Stranger Things Eleven
4 / 18
Pennywise
Pennywise
5 / 18
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman
6 / 18
Catwoman
Catwoman
7 / 18
Batman
Batman
8 / 18
The Joker
The Joker
Find at Walmart.
9 / 18
Harley Quinn
Harley Quinn
10 / 18
Frankenstein
Frankenstein
This New York Comic Con exclusive is only on Funko’s official site.
11 / 18
Stay Puft
Stay Puft
12 / 18
Green Ranger
Green Ranger
Find on Entertainment Earth.
13 / 18
Jack Skellington
Jack Skellington
14 / 18
Sally
Sally
15 / 18
Ursula
Ursula
16 / 18
The Sanderson Sisters
The Sanderson Sisters
17 / 18
Disney Villains
Disney Villains
Find at Target.
Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
18 / 18