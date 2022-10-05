Halloween party season is upon us! And let’s not forget our own io9 C ostume S how too. Are you ready to craft your best fandom-inspired look or get it in a store? Spirit Halloween, Target, ShopDisney , Hot Topic, Party City, and beyond have rolled out all the ir selections — but we want to know what you think will be this year’s hottest look.

There’s so much to choose from between popular shows like Stranger Things, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Peacemaker, Rick and Morty, and House of the Dragon. Let’s not forget movies from Marvel Studios, DC, and classic horror film icons. Then there’s the DIY crowd of characters we’d love to see folks give their take on, like A24's T echnicolor Pearl and Webtoon ’s Lore Olympus.

While we do think there’s a frontrunner that we’re already seeing everywhere, we’re holding out hope that we’ll at least see some different versions of Eddie Munson . ( Otherwise we’re the Homer at the bar meme.)

Sound off in the comments below with your ideas of what you think will be the most popular costume. Maybe Harley Quinn, Elsa, and Pinhead will come close to outnumbering the Hellfire Club brigade. We’ll see!



