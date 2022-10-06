Another New York Comic Con, another overwhelming, arguably intimidating number of exclusive Pop Vinyl figures. In fact, 2022's slate includes nearly 50 toys ranging from the MCU to obscure Disney characters—so we’ve decided to let you know about every single exclusive Pop coming to the con and where you can get your hands on them, even if you aren’t attending.



Please note! At the time of this article’s publication, October 6, 5:00 pm ET, the assorted retailers haven’t opened pre-orders for their exclusive figures. But we’ve included all the sites that you should keep an eye on. Happy hunting!