Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Trailer Frenzy

Disney's New Wish Trailer Promises Fairy-Tale Dreams Come to Life

Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose star in the studio's next big original animated musical, out November 22.

By
Cheryl Eddy
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A girl, a goat, and a magic star in Disney's Wish
Screenshot: Disney/YouTube

After a teaser that dropped all the way back in April, we finally have a fresh look at Disney’s Wish. Not to be confused with the synergy-obsessed company’s cruise ship of the same name, this is the animated musical starring Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, and Alan Tudyk that explores where, exactly, that famous star everyone’s always wishing on in Disney stories came from.

Wish | Official Trailer

According to the official synopsis, “In Wish, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon).”

Watch
Andor Episode 9 Review
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Why Is Halle Bailey This Generation's Ariel? | io9 Interview
May 16, 2023
Andor Episodes 1-3 Review
September 23, 2022

The voice talent here is excellent—we know DeBose will get at least one powerhouse song, “This Wish,” to show off her pipes; Tudyk as a rascally goat feels like excellent casting; and we can’t wait to behold Chris Pine as a villainous, wish-snatching ruler. Wish hits theaters on November 22.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.