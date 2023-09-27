Disney's New Wish Trailer Promises Fairy-Tale Dreams Come to Life

After a teaser that dropped all the way back in April, we finally have a fresh look at Disney’s Wish. Not to be confused with the synergy-obsessed company’s cruise ship of the same name, this is the animated musical starring Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, and Alan Tudyk that explores where, exactly, that famous star everyone’s always wishing on in Disney stories came from.



Wish | Official Trailer

According to the official synopsis, “In Wish, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon).”

The voice talent here is excellent—we know DeBose will get at least one powerhouse song, “This Wish,” to show off her pipes; Tudyk as a rascally goat feels like excellent casting; and we can’t wait to behold Chris Pine as a villainous, wish-snatching ruler. Wish hits theaters on November 22.

