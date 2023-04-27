The First Trailer for Disney's Wish Has Definite Star Power

If Disney had to make an animated movie that obliquely celebrated the studio’s 100-year anniversary, it could have done far, far worse than an origin story of sorts for the stars that so many Disney characters have wished upon for the last century. And, according to this first trailer, that’s exactly what Wish is—a tribute to its storytelling and the “When You Wish Upon a Star” song from Pinocchio, which has served as Disney’s theme for goodness knows how long.



First the synopsis, then the trailer:

“In Wish, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon).”

Disney’s Wish | Official Teaser Trailer

Although the trailer feels more about defining Wish’s vibe than anything else—it feels like it’s leaning hard into fairy tales, as per Disney’s older animated films—hearing Chris Pine play a charismatic yet still evil king should more than likely cover the cost of admission.

Wish hits theaters on November 22.

