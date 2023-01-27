All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery

Movies

All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery

The celebration for Disney Studios' centennial has begun at Disney Parks.

By
Sabina Graves
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The Disney100 celebrations have officially begun at the Disneyland Resort, with festivities and new attraction Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway kicking off the experiences. Disney Parks invited io9 to the media preview event to get a first look at the platinum party—so here’s a glimpse into the special installation inside the Opera House at Disneyland, where the Disney Gallery is presenting Disney100 Years of Wonder.

Advertisement

2 / 22

Disney100 Years of Wonder

Disney100 Years of Wonder

Image for article titled All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

From cinematic origins to attractions!

Advertisement

3 / 22

Mickey’s Toontown

Mickey’s Toontown

Image for article titled All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

While Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is now open, the rest of Toontown is due to be completed by March. And yes, a patch of grass now rests where the Roger Rabbit fountain used to be.

Advertisement

4 / 22

Indiana Jones Maquette

Indiana Jones Maquette

Image for article titled All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

This is how I feel when Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is referenced! Joking aside, check out this cook maquette of Indy made when Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye was in development.

Advertisement

5 / 22

Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise

Image for article titled All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

A maquette that remembers everything.

Advertisement

6 / 22

Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland

Image for article titled All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Honestly, make Tomorrowland looks retro futuristic again! It’d work better than the state of future confusion it lies in right now.

Advertisement

7 / 22

Star Tours

Star Tours

Image for article titled All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

It’s our boy R-3x!

Advertisement

8 / 22

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Image for article titled All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

At least our boy Rex still made it to Oga’s.

Advertisement

9 / 22

To Batuu

To Batuu

Image for article titled All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

More Black Spire Outpost concept art.

Advertisement

10 / 22

Avengers Campus

Avengers Campus

Image for article titled All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Still waiting for that Avengers E-ticket ride.

Advertisement

11 / 22

Pirates of the Caribbean

Pirates of the Caribbean

Image for article titled All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

That top left image is nightmarish.

Advertisement

12 / 22

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Image for article titled All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

But we still miss the 20,000 Leagues vibes.

Advertisement

13 / 22

Pinocchio’s Daring Journey

Pinocchio’s Daring Journey

Image for article titled All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Concept art for the classic dark ride.

Advertisement

14 / 22

Snow White’s Scary Adventures Remembered

Snow White’s Scary Adventures Remembered

Image for article titled All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Original art concepts for the first iteration of the dark ride.

Advertisement

15 / 22

Snow White’s Enchanted Wish

Snow White’s Enchanted Wish

Image for article titled All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

While we do miss the metal energy of Snow White’s Scary Adventures, the changes in Snow White’s Enchanted Wish do bring out more of the fairytale feels.

Advertisement

16 / 22

Evil Hag

Evil Hag

Image for article titled All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Look out Annabelle!

Advertisement

17 / 22

Dumbo

Dumbo

Image for article titled All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The live-action Dumbo makes an appearance.

Advertisement

18 / 22

Peter Pan’s Flight

Peter Pan’s Flight

Image for article titled All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

A look at the art for the line that’s almost never under 45 minutes long.

Advertisement

19 / 22

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride

Image for article titled All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

We love the mildly unhinged ride through Mr. Toad’s messy life.

Advertisement

20 / 22

Sleeping Beauty Castle

Sleeping Beauty Castle

Image for article titled All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The park’s kingdom.

Advertisement

21 / 22

Walt’s Disneyland

Walt’s Disneyland

Image for article titled All the Magical Disneyland Concept Art Showcased at the Disney100 Gallery
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Walt Disney’s idea was realized into the place where dreams come true.

Disney Gallery presents Disney100 Years of Wonder at the Opera House during the Disney100 celebration at the Disneyland Resort.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Advertisement

22 / 22