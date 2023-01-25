This week, io9 was invited to preview Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway— Disney Parks’ latest attraction— just in time for the Disney100 celebration, which kicks off at the Disneyland Resort this week.

Come with us as we take you on a sneak peek of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a new ride in Toontown at the original Disneyland park. Inspired by classic cinema, this attraction differs slightly from its Disney World Hollywood Studios counterpart, giving Mickey a hometown feel in his cartoon world. Read along for more sights inside the theater, featuring a delightful, alternate canon franchise of familiar Disney films with a twist— and some out- of- this- world prop work, too!