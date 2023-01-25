Here's a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland

Here's a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland

The West Coast version of the Disney Parks attraction has a whole new queue that features amazingly clever poster mash-ups.

Sabina Graves
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway facade
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

This week, io9 was invited to preview Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway Disney Parks’ latest attraction—just in time for the Disney100 celebration, which kicks off at the Disneyland Resort this week.

Come with us as we take you on a sneak peek of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a new ride in Toontown at the original Disneyland park. Inspired by classic cinema, this attraction differs slightly from its Disney World Hollywood Studios counterpart, giving Mickey a hometown feel in his cartoon world. Read along for more sights inside the theater, featuring a delightful, alternate canon franchise of familiar Disney films with a twist—and some out-of-this-world prop work, too!

Hocus Pocus Mash-Up

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Two words: Halloween special.

More Movie Mash-Ups

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Imagine if Disney did shorts like this, and in the animation style of the original eras.

The Feisty Ducks

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Disney really should make these. It already has a platform for them—and it could go all ‘90s-era animation with this one!

High School Goofical 3

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

If this doesn’t happen, we will riot (and by “we,” I mean the two writers at io9 who are dedicated High School Musical and A Goofy Movie fans). Yes, we mean all three movies and at least one of them has to feature Powerline.

The Scroogiest Millionaire

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The DuckTales origin, maybe.

The Mouseketeer

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

I would for real watch this.

The Chipmunk Trap

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Someone make this one into a Disney+ movie too.

Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

A true classic. You’re either a Mickey’s Christmas Carol or a Muppet Christmas Carol fan. Which is it?

Jack and the Beanstalk

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The props are giant!

Beanstalk!

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

If you’re around this one long enough, it has sound effects.

Mickey Through the Years

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

What a fun tribute!

Minnie Mouse Remembered

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

I love that they featured Carried Away (among various others), the last Mickey Mouse short in which the great Russi Taylor voiced Minnie Mouse before her passing. This and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway were her last outings and are both incredible high notes for the beloved icon.

Hot Dog!

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

This is ridiculous but I relish it.

Silly Symphonies: The Skeleton Dance

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Someone was willing to give an arm (and probably a leg, too) to be in the display.

Historical Easter Eggs

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

This is just so clever. Note all the little nods to various cartoons.

Mickey’s Birthday Cake

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

We were still tempted to eat it.

It’s a Mickey Birthday Suit

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The celebration outfit!

Mickey Mouse Disco

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

It was an era for Mickey and Disco Duck-ing.

Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

More “set pieces” pulled from the Toon world.

The Prince and the Pauper

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

So many iconic looks through the ages.

The Show’s About to Start

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Not an ordinary cartoon but perhaps a portal to the other side... of Toontown.

All Aboard!

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Image: Disney Parks

Conductor Goofy seems legit.

Nothing Can Stop Us Now!

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Image: Disney Parks

After a whirlwind cartoon adventure we’re taking in the sights, which you can check out when the new family friendly attraction opens January 27 at Disneyland (or the already operating one at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios).

The One and Only Walt Disney

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

He loved trains!

The End

Image for article titled Here&#39;s a Sneak Peek of Mickey and Minnie&#39;s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Jump out of the cartoon world and back into the real one!

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens at Disneyland on January 27.

